Nigeria confirms deployment of fighter jets, navy and 200 soldiers to Gambia – News24 Nigeria

Nigeria confirms deployment of fighter jets, navy and 200 soldiers to Gambia
Abuja – The Nigerian government has confirmed that it has deployed fighter jets and at least 200 soldiers to join their Senegalese counterparts for a Gambian mission. The spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force, Ayodele Famuyiwa, confirmed the …
