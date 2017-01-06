Ecuador Embassy drums support for UHEAL

In a determined move aimed at providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance, the Ecuadorian Embassy in Abuja had at a press conference in Abuja over weekend in collaboration with(Ukaigwe Health Empowerment and Learning|) UHEAL, Charities raised awareness about the Health empowerment programme to enable the Mission to actualize her aspirations.

Ambassador Leopoldo Rovayo who recently participated at the medical screening and treatment at Okigwe Community, Imo State, December 2016, at the press conference made clarion call to all Nigerians and foreigners for financial support and volunteering spirit for UHEAL Charities Medical Mission.

UHEAL Charities, incorporated is a not-for-profit, non-governmental, social welfare organization devoted to uplifting the lives of individuals and families in rural communities.

Herbert Ukaigwe,a former special adviser to the governor of New Jersey in the United States of America on Ethnic matters at the press conference said UHEAL is committed to increasing access to care, improving population health and committing resources to fund medical mission trips, screening and treatment of varied health conditions, distribute food, and support widows/orphans.

Meanwhile,Patricia Ukaigwe,a Nigerian diasporan and the CEO of the Health Empowerment program,me informed that the team has so far screened and treated over 2,000 men, women and children in three strategic locations in Ihube, Okigwe. Other services rendered include eye exams, fitting people with reading glasses and referrals for specialist visits.

Seventy-three percent of adults seen had high blood pressure. Other conditions are diabetes, malaria, sexually transmitted infections, pain anemia, seizures and eye disorder.

In December 2016 forty-one percent (41%) of 355 adults treated had hypertension representing a significant decrease in comparison to the 73% recorded in previous year.

More so, the pastoral staff in the community churches reported a decline in the number of funerals from 3-4 per day to about one in two weeks or more.

