ECWA, TEKAN fault FG’s handling of Southern Kaduna killings

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos -THE Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA has expressed displeasure over what it terms the long silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over sectarian killings in Southern Kaduna as well as the inability of the Kaduna State government to guarantee safety and security of the Southern Kaduna people, saying such deliberate actions are unhealthy for national cohesion and peace.

The church equally demanded that the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai rise to his responsibility of protecting the lives and property of citizens which he swore to protect and flush out Fulani herdsmen who forcefully took over farmlands belonging to Southern Kaduna people.

The church’s president, Rev. Jeremiah Gado, at a press briefing at the ECWA headquarters in Jos on Friday, said it was necessary to cry out and let the world know the injustices and pogrom being committed against Christians in the North despite efforts of the Church in providing education, sound medical care and other benefits to the entire region without discrimination.

According to Gado, besides the pogrom targeted at Christian communities in the North, churches have suffered “demolition, confiscation of property, abduction, forceful marriage and conversion to Islam of young Christian girls, discriminatory employment against indigenous Christians” and the church has also been “denied renewal of expired land titles in many northern states with threats by the Government to recover the land which the Church has occupied for over 60 years.”

He added: “From November, 2015 alone, about 6,000 people including women and children have been killed in the area, nearly 10,000 people displaced and it is surprising that in the 21st century, not only are the Muslim Fulani militia carrying out modern day Jihad to force non-Muslims out of their ancestral land under the watch of democratically elected leaders, but are being supported with discriminatory policies to acquire land from the poor Christian farmers as grazing reserves for the exclusive use of the Fulanis.”

Similarly, the Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria known in Hausa language as Tarayyar Ekkkisiyoyin Kristi a Nijeria (TEKAN) has raised concern over the deliberate refusal of relevant authority to grant Christian children admission to study professional courses in federal tertiary institutions in the North, saying such does not augur well for the unity of the nation.

TEKAN, a body made up of 15 denomination churches, in a communique issued at the end of a 62nd session of its General Assembly and signed by its president, Rev. Emmanuel Dziggau and General Secretary, Rev. Moses Ebuga also condemned the appointment of Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the General Secretary of Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs as the Executive Secretary of JAMB as well as the prohibition of teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge, CRK in some schools in the country.

According to the communique, “The Assembly expressed great concern about admission into Federal tertiary institutions in the North which are denying Christian children placement into some professional courses like Law, Medicine, Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy which is against the citizenship rights.

“We also condemn the appointment of Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the General Secretary of Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs as the Executive Secretary of JAMB having regard to his track records at the University of Ilorin. We condemn the prohibition of teaching of Christian Religious Knowledge, CRK in some Nigerian schools.”

The General Assembly of TEKAN also called on the Federal Government to “ensure that the constitutional rights of the citizens as regards to freedom of worship, freedom to life and acquire landed properties in any state of a citizen’s choice is guaranteed” even as its condemns the denial of issuance of C of O for erection of church buildings by some state governments in the North and the recent demolition of two churches in Jigawa State.”

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari in his effort in fighting Boko Haram in the North East, the Assembly urged him to replicate same in Southern Kaduna and the entire Middle Belt of Nigeria as the intractable Fulani herdsmen-farmers challenge faced in the areas is causing much sorrow and pains in the nation.

The post ECWA, TEKAN fault FG’s handling of Southern Kaduna killings appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

