Ed Sheeran Covers The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Song [Video]

Fine, seeing as though people seem to be talking about this we’ll write it up.

Ed Sheeran looks to have recovered from that cut to the face he suffered during a botched knighthood (HERE), and he was in fine spirits when he appeared on Capital FM’s Evening Show with Roman Kemp.

Here’s TIME:

…a listener asked the British artist to combine her two favorite [sic] things — his music and the Will Smith-led comedy. “Just wanted to say that I have two loves, both you and the TV sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” she said. “It would make my life if you could possibly bring the two together and sing the Fresh Prince intro bit for me.”

We’ve all sung this song at one time or another, so let’s see how ‘ol Ed does:

Yeah, pretty damn decent effort.

[source:time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

