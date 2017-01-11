Ed Sheeran sets new Spotify record for one-day streams

Ed Sheeran has set a new record for one-day streams on digital music service, Spotify. The Grammy Awaes winner achieved that feat with both of his comeback singles, ‘Castle On The Hill’ and ‘Shape Of You’. The singles will precede the release of his third album, entitled ‘÷’, which will arrive later in the year. …

The post Ed Sheeran sets new Spotify record for one-day streams appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

