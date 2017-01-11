Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ed Sheeran sets new Spotify record for one-day streams

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ed Sheeran has set a new record for one-day streams on digital music service, Spotify. The Grammy Awaes winner achieved that feat with both of his comeback singles, ‘Castle On The Hill’ and ‘Shape Of You’. The singles will precede the release of his third album, entitled ‘÷’, which will arrive later in the year. …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ed Sheeran sets new Spotify record for one-day streams appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.