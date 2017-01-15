Eddie Long Passed Away this Morning at 63 years old to Cancer

Bishop Eddie Long passed away early this Sunday morning after “a gallant fight with an aggressive form of cancer.” his church, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church confirmed. His daughter Taylor posted tributes to him on Instagram, with a tattoo she has of his name on her neck and a photo they took together, saying he […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

