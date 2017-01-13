Ede Poly Partners Ex-student to Produce Fish Feed

The Federal Polytechnic, Ede, has expressed its readiness to partner one of the graduating students who promised to supply maggots for fish farmers if encouraged.

The student, who graduated from the Department of Quantity Survey, took part in the entrepreneurship training organised by the school in conjunction with AgrikkMatas Institute.

Speaking at the presentation of certificates to over 4,000 students that participated in the training, the Rector of the institution, Patrick Hussein, said the skill was introduced into the curriculum in accordance with the change mantra of the federal government.

He said the agricultural programme was meant to make the students self-reliant, adding the skills acquisition programme revolved around fishery, piggery, grass cutter and mushroom training for both HND and ND graduates.

Husseini added that the management only started with the four skills, and that other aspects of the agricultural training would be explored in order to make its graduates self-reliant.

He said the institution would continue to support the change mantra of the president Muhammadu Buhari-led administration with the introduction of adequate skills that would help the students to be independent after their study.

Also speaking, the Director, AgrikkMatas Institute, Mrs. Afolabi Olubumi, promised the graduating students who are interested in going into farming of adequate support.

She said her institute is ready to provide funds for any of the students that wantto start farming after graduation, and advised the students to focus on agriculture, stating that it would be the mainstream of the country’s economy, especially with the present situation of oil in the country.

