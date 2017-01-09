Eden Hazard Says He Was Like A Ghost Last Season

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has admitted his performances weren’t up to scratch in the 2014/15 campaign of the English Premier League. The Belgian didn’t live up to expectations too as he managed just four goals for the Blues in England’s top flight. “I learned a lot,” Hazard told Fox Sports. “Sometimes you are at the top like we …

The post Eden Hazard Says He Was Like A Ghost Last Season appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

