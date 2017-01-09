Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eden Hazard Says He Was Like A Ghost Last Season

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has admitted his performances weren’t up to scratch in the 2014/15 campaign of the English Premier League. The Belgian didn’t live up to expectations too as he managed just four goals for the Blues in England’s top flight. “I learned a lot,” Hazard told Fox Sports. “Sometimes you are at the top like we …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Eden Hazard Says He Was Like A Ghost Last Season appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.