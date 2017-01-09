Eden Hazard Says He Was Like A Ghost Last Season
Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has admitted his performances weren’t up to scratch in the 2014/15 campaign of the English Premier League. The Belgian didn’t live up to expectations too as he managed just four goals for the Blues in England’s top flight. “I learned a lot,” Hazard told Fox Sports. “Sometimes you are at the top like we …
The post Eden Hazard Says He Was Like A Ghost Last Season appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG