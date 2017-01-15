Edo APC Rep Primary: Aspiarant rejects outcome

Blessing Agbomhere, aspirant in the Saturday All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election into Etsako Federal constituency has prayed the electoral appeal panel committee to declare him winner of the primary.

Blessing Agbomhere who made the disclosure at a press briefing in Benin- City on Sunday said he has already appealed against the conduct of the primary election which took place at the Auchi public field.

The primary election saw Johnson Oghuma, two- time lawmaker who represented Etsako Central constituency in the State House of Assembly emerged the candidate of the party with 334 votes against his only opponent Blessing Agbomhere who polled 75 votes.

‘’I have just appealed today against the conduct of the primary election to the appeal committee. The party has not sent a name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and I want to assure you that it is my name that will be sent to INEC because I know I am going to win the appeal.

‘’I have prayed the appeal panel to declare me winner of the primary because the facts on ground proved that I was taking the early lead before the process was changed. So what will be considered was what results were on ground before the process was changed.

‘’All the votes I got I got them when I was on the field because when I was leaving the field so many of our supporters left the field too which means that if you look at the accreditation that was done before I left the field and the number of voters you will know that I won the primary.

‘’So my prayer to the appeal panel committee is to declare me the winner and that I know will be done, and as we speak now the panel is already sitting and hopeful by Monday or Tuesday a name will be submitted to INEC. So I can tell you that it is my name that will be going to INEC.

‘’Our party motto is justice so I know my party will do justice to this because it was very obvious that they changed the process because I was winning. Everybody is aware that in every procedure will have delegates that are guaranteed by the constitution of our party for the House of Representatives election. So why do they change the process. It was very obvious that I was winning and they have no option to change the process so that they will have the opportunity to hand pick an individual’’, he said.

While accusing the electoral committee members of the primary of being responsible for the manipulating the process to favour his opponent, however urged the committee to do justice to the petition.

He however contended that the process cannot be changed noting that there are rules guiding the electoral process.

He added that for the House of Representatives primary election about a thousand delegates were expected to votes with each ward about 26 delegates that made up executive members of a ward.

Agbomhere alleged that the 26 delegates from each ward were however reduced to 12 delegates by the primary electoral committee that conducted the election to favour his opponent.

He however urged the appeal panel committee to address his petition in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution as it relates to the primary with a view of doing justice.

The former House of Representatives aspirant who commended his supporters at the primary urged them to vote for the party during the January 28, 2017 main election.

