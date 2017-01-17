Edo APC sacks youth leader

The embattled leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Osakpamwan Eriyo has been removed for alleged indiscipline.

Eriyo who is being remanded at the Benin Prison for alleged attempted murder and attempted suicide, was replaced by Valentine Asuen.

He was sacked at a meeting of APC leaders in Oredo local government.

Also sacked at the meeting were the Chairman of APC in Oredo, Peter Okoro, Woman Leader, Lauretta Uhunmwagho, Sunday Osaguana, Imafidon Oziegbe, amongst others.

Godwill Alari was named the acting Chairman of the APC in Oredo local government.

State Secretary of the APC, Chief Osaro Idah said the change in leadership was to inject fresh blood into the party at the local level.

He said some of the party executives were removed because the party does not tolerate indiscipline.

