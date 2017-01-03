Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo APC Suspends Spokesman, Godwin Erahon – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Edo APC Suspends Spokesman, Godwin Erahon
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Edo APC, Godwin Erahon The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State on Tuesday suspended its publicity secretary, Godwin Erahon. A statement signed by the APC Chairman in the state, Mr Anselm Ojezua, revealed that the suspension was …
Edo APC chieftain reacts to suspensionVanguard

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.