Edo Etsako Bye-Election: Edo APC, PDP In Supremacy Battle – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Edo Etsako Bye-Election: Edo APC, PDP In Supremacy Battle
Nigeria Today
Barely five months after the fierce September 28 2016, Edo Governorship Election, which was won by the All Progressives Congress, APC against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the two main political parties in the state are dagger drawn to renew their …
More troubles for sacked Edo APC youths leader
Edo APC sacks youth leader
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG