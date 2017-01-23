Pages Navigation Menu

Edo bye-election: Obaseki, Oshiomhole kick off APC’s campaign – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Africa


Vanguard

Edo bye-election: Obaseki, Oshiomhole kick off APC's campaign
BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the immediate past governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, led other leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to kick off campaigns for the Etsako federal constituency …
