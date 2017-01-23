Edo bye-election: Obaseki, Oshiomhole kick off APC’s campaign

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the immediate past governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, led other leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to kick off campaigns for the Etsako federal constituency bye-election, scheduled for January 28, 2017.

The party’s candidate for the election is Mr Johnson Oghuma.

The campaign was almost marred by an auto crash involving the convoy of the deputy governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, while on his way to Agenebode for the campaign, after a motorcycle ran into his convoy.

Though no life was lost, two persons, including a motorcycle driver and his wife sustained injuries.

The deputy governor blamed his drivers for the accident and immediately ferried the victims to the hospital for medical attention.

He promised to offset the hospital bills of the victims and replace the motorcycle with a tricycle just as he vowed to sack his drivers if it was found that they were involved in reckless driving.

However, at the campaign ground, Governor Obaseki told the people that the APC remained the hope for the people of the state, urging them to vote for the candidate of the party, Mr Oghuma, whom he described as tested and trusted ally.

Oshiomhole reminded the people of the progress already made by Governor Obaseki, saying that “it is natural that we have APC every part of the state so that the government will have no problem in articulating and executing its programmes.”

