EDO BYE ELECTION: Obaseki, Oshiomhole, Lead Campaign For APC Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday flagged-off its campaign in the Headquarters of Etsako East, Etsako Central and Etsako West local government of Edo State with several calls on the people to vote for the party’s candidate, Hon, Johnson Oghuma, in the January 28, 2017 Etsako Federal Constituency bye election in the state.

At the campaign rally, which attracted large crowd, the state chairman of the APC, Bar. Anslem Ojezua, who commended the people of the area for their continued support and believe in the party, said a vote for Hon. Oghuma is like a thousand votes for more and better representation while revealing that their votes for Mr Godwin Obaseki as governor have started paying off within a short period in the state.

He noted again that Hon Philip Shaibu who represented the constituency before had set a standard as the party observed that a governor needs a loyal deputy governor hence the choice of Hon. Philip Shaibu as the running-mate to Godwin Obaseki and assured that Oghuma would do much more.

The former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, Hon. Philip Shaibu (Deputy Governor) Hon. Damian Lawani were among those that canvassed support for the APC candidate as someone that can represent the constituency so well adding that he has the knowledge of legislation having served the people before in the state assembly and attracted development to the area.

In his remarks, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki again disclosed that the choice of Hon. Oghuma is the best for the people of the area and Edo State in general as he is not going there to begin the curve of learning legislation as a new chapter but to immediately he is sworn in join in the deliberation and passage of the 2017 budget presented to the house.

According to him, the APC led government in the state, have started executing developmental projects in some areas of the state, pointing out that what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said was not possible, APC says it possible.

While urging Etsako people to repose confidence in Hon.Oghuma, the Governor also thank them for supporting the APC in the last governorship election.

Responding, the APC standard bearer, Hon. Johnson Oghuma disclosed that he would attract development to the area through deliberation and seriously engaged debate, emphasizing that Hon.Philip Shaibu had already laid the solid foundation for him to build on.

The APC leadership and the governor had earlier visited His Royal Highness, Dr. George Oshiapi Eghabor, the Okumagbe of weppa Wano in Agenebode to present the APC candidate to him.

