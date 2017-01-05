Edo court grants 2 homosexuals N200,000 bail

An Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Benin on Wednesday granted two homosexuals, Paul Frank, 31, and Ejimofor Christian, 22, N100,000 bail each.

The Chief Magistrates, Mrs M.C. Ojobo, who granted the accused persons bail said they should provide a surety each in like sums. She said that the sureties must be civil servants working with the Edo State Government.

The duo, who are facing charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful carnal knowledge and stealing were remanded in prison on Dec. 28 for the consideration of their bail applications.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, O.A. Enebabor, had told the court that the accused committed the offences between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17 at Boundary Road, Benin. Enebabor alleged that the accused engaged in unlawful sexual act.

He said that the first accused also stole one Techno Y6 Phone valued at N25, 000 from one Solomon Shaibu. The offences contravened Section 214 (3), 217 (3), 390 (3) and 516 of the criminal Code.

The magistrate adjourned the case to Jan. 17 for hearing.