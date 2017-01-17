Edo Etsako Bye-Election: Edo APC, PDP In Supremacy Battle

As Edo State chapter of the All progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), square up to test might for the vacant Etsako Federal Constituency come January 28, 2017, PATRICK OCHOGA takes a look at the parties and their chances

Barely five months after the fierce September 28 2016, Edo Governorship Election, which was won by the All Progressives Congress, APC against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the two main political parties in the state are dagger drawn to renew their rivalry over the vacant Etsako federal constituency seat.

The seat hitherto was occupied by Hon Phillip Shaibu, now the Edo State Deputy Governor was declared vacant by the House of Representatives and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The two parties had last Saturday, January 15, 2017 conducted their primaries with Hon Johnson Oghuma, emerging as the candidate of the APC defeating Blessing Agbomhere with 334 delegate votes, while former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Comrade Jude Imagwe, emerged the PDP consensus candidate for the January 28 bye –election.

Etsako federal constituency comprises of Etsako East local Government Area, the political home base of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of DAAR Communications and a stalwart of the PDP. Etsako East is said to be the political stronghold of the PDP owing to the political dominance of Dokpesi.

Etsako Central Local Government Area with its administrative headquarter in Fugar, boasts of political heavyweights such as former Chief of Staff to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Mike Oghiadohme (PDP); Hon Pascal Ugbome (PDP); Edo State PDP Chairman, Dan Orbih, will contend with the combine forces of APC’s party’s candidate, Johnson Oghuma and Comrade John Akhigbe for votes in the locality.

While Etsako West Local Government Area, where former Governor Adams Oshiomhole , Deputy Governor Phillip Shaibu and APC Chieftain Usman Shagadi hail from will certainly be the battle ground for the PDP. The APC lost the state House of Assembly seat to the PDP in a pre-election legal battle.

Expectedly, the APC candidate will have to capitalize on the popularity of Oshiomhole coupled with visible infrastructural development witnessed across Etsako to woo the electorates for votes. It is noteworthy to state that APC won overwhelmingly in Edo North in the September 28th , 2016 governorship election.

Hon Johnson Oghuma (APC)

Hon. Oghuma , popularly called ‘Jonny’ no doubt , is a grassroots politician that enjoy the support of his people especially among the political class. He was a member of the Edo State House Assembly where he served two terms and contested the APC ticket in 2015 to represent Etsako at the National Assembly but lost the ticket then to Hon Phillip Shaibu.

However, after the loss, he remained steadfast and committed in building the party. He is expected to ride on the enormous political goodwill of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole to make a head way in the January 28th re-run election.

As trained a Chartered Economist, Administrator, the politicians has embarked on several impacting projects as part of his over-sight function as a lawmaker in Edo State House of Assembly.

The only hurdle he needs to overcome immediately is for him to close ranks with other aspirants who contested and lost the APC ticket.

It would be recalled that Blessing Agbohmere, one of the aspirant had stormed out of the venue of the primary alleging irregularities and manipulation by the Senator Ibn Na’Allah led election committee panel. He subsequently called on the party appeal panel to declared him winner of the Saturday election

Oghuma, was born 3rd March, 1960 in Fugar City, Etsako local government area of Edo State to Mr. John Eghiema Oghuma of Iviavhe Quarters.

He is a Pastor in charge of an Area (PIC Kings Dominion) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

COMRADE JUDE IMAGWE (PDP)

Surprisingly, former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Comrade Jude Imagwe, emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, last weekend through a consensus to contest the vacant position of the House of Representatives representing Etsako Federal Constituency which comprises of Etsako East, West and Central local government areas.

Imagwe, an indigene of Etsako East LGA has extensive appeal among the youths and students which is expected to be an added advantage for the youthful activist cum politician also enjoys mass appeal among youths especially students community.

His sojourn into national politics under the platform of the PDP over a decade ago became prominence when he joined the former President Goodluck Jonathan campaign train in the 2015 presidential campaign to mobilize youths in support of Jonathan’s second term bid.

His commitment to the PDP and leaders of the party found him worthy to be handed the party’s ticket to contest against the APC candidate, John Oghuma.

The combine forces of Raymond Dokpesi, Dan Orbih, Pascal Ugbome, former Speaker, Hon Zakawanu Garuba is expected to come into play and an advantage for party to make an in-road in clinching the federal seat.

A pro-Imagwe campaign organization, Etsako Youth Movement, (EYM) in a statement weekend hailed the decision of the party for giving a youth the opportunity to fly the party’s flag against the APC.

The statement signed by Umoru Yakubu, urged the people of Estako to reject the APC with their votes adding that the ruling APC has inflicted poverty and pain on the Nigerian people just as it called for vigilance during the election.

According to Yakubu: “We (Etsako), youths have resolved to support the PDP candidate for the House of Representatives seat because we have come to realize that the APC government has failed the people of the state and Nigeria. So, this is the time to use our vote to reject them.

“As a youth body, we have commenced mass sensitization of our people against the rigging machine of the APC as witnessed in the last governorship election. We are ready to resist any act of manipulation or votes rigging.

However, what appears to be a snag for the PDP is the incumbency factor which the party will have to battle with while APC will fight to consolidate its grip on the constituency. The PDP will spare no chance in making an in-road in case of a likely re-run at the tribunal.

Explaining reason for supporting Imagwe, he stated: “We are supporting the PDP candidate because of his antecedence, and contribution to youth development in the country and we feel that if given the opportunity to go to the national assembly he will be a strong voice for Nigerian youths. He has demonstrated rare leadership qualities which found him worthy by the former President who appointed him as a special adviser.

Comrade Imagwe is a member, Order of the Niger (MON) and he holds a Master’s degree from the University of Benin. He is formerly President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and until May 29, 2015, he was Senior Special Adviser to the former President of Federal Republic of Nigeria on youths and students matters.

