Edo First Lady charges wealthy Nigerians to assist less privileged perons

By Esther Omoye

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has called on wealthy and privileged Nigerians to show love and help the less privileged in the society, even as she hosted about 1,000 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, at the International Christian Centre, a camp in Uhogua in the outskirts of Benin, to an end of year feast.

The event, organized by Mrs Obaseki alongside the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Maryan Shaibu, added spark to their lives of the IDPs as they rejoiced with the two women, dancing and singing.

It was at the IDP camp that Governor Obaseki and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, garbed in Santa Claus outfits, thrilled the IDPs and showered the inmates with gifts.

Speaking, Mrs Betsy Obaseki explained that there was no better way to show love this season to the people who had been displaced from their homes, than to organize such a party meant to comfort them in the spirit of the season.

The first lady’s spirit of kindness also came into play with her visit to three government-owned hospitals on Christmas day.

Three hospitals included the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, the Benin Central Hospital and the Stella Obasanjo Women and Children Hospital.

The post Edo First Lady charges wealthy Nigerians to assist less privileged perons appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

