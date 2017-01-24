Edo goes tough on CDAs, outlaws collection of revenues by individuals

By Simon Ebegbulem & Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, said a law to criminalize the illegal activities of Community Development Associations, CDAs, was underway, even as he said his administration barred private individuals and groups from collecting revenue after discovering that they were not making returns to government, but enriching themselves.

Obaseki, who spoke when the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, visited him at Government House, said putting a stop to such acts and many other decisions his administration had taken, were some of the achievements of his administration.

He said: “We are barely 70 days in office and in the last 70 days, we are pleased to inform you that we have been able to take some difficult measures but which were inevitable if we, as a people, must make progress. We have tried to focus a lot more on governance because this government is for every Edo person whether they voted for us or not. We have tried to deal with the issue of our long term financial and fiscal sustainability. We have also looked very closely at the issue of governance particularly at the local government level and we have taken very decisive actions to ensure that the menace that had sprung up where people went in the name of government to harass innocent citizens in the name of tax collection and levies had to be stopped.

Meanwhile, on CDAs law, the governor said his administration had finalized the draft bill that would be sent to the state House of Assembly this week to criminalize the activities or any act of CDAs.

According to him, “The activities CDAs are issues that we must face, if not, it will be difficult for us to create 200,000 jobs. If our vision of creating 200,000 jobs will be possible then we must restore order in the land administration system.”

The post Edo goes tough on CDAs, outlaws collection of revenues by individuals appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

