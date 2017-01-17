Edo government to reposition state-owned education varsity

Edo State Government says arrangements are underway to make Tayo Akpata University of Education a foremost training institution for teachers to compete favourably with other institutions of learning in the country.

Chief of Staff to Edo State Governor, Taiwo Akerele, made the remark yesterday in Benin City, when he received Executives and members of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) Edo State Chapter led by Dr. (Mrs) Bridgitte Asemota, where he stated that the state government focus under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki, is targeted at human capital development.

Akerele who noted that the governor is tirelessly working on steps to achieving the overall development of the education sector with a view to improving on the legacy his predecessor said government is committed as well as putting effort towards understanding the situation and is aware of the issues regarding promotion and dearth of teachers in public schools.

Akerele further disclosed that capacity building had been carried out through the State Employment and Expenditure For Result SEEFOR Project to encourage more female science teachers, adding that the database set up at the time will be used soon just as he observed that with the right leadership, personnel, proper funding and consistent remuneration the Obaseki administration can build on the achievements of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to make public schools better for all in the state.

Akerele while calling on public school teachers to uphold the call to duty as well as sued for their cooperation and show understanding with the present administration, assured that the present administration is ready to partner with them for a harmonious industrial relations with all workers.

