Edo Govt., ex-servicemen partner for improved security, youth empowerment

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has said that his administration would partner with the state chapter of the Nigeria Legion to improve security and empower the youth.

Obaseki gave the assurance on Tuesday while receiving a delegation of the Nigeria Legion, Edo Chapter, at the Government House, Benin.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, said that his administration would create a peaceful environment for economic activities to thrive and “make unemployment history in the state.”

He noted that part of his electoral promises was to institute law and order, saying that the collaboration with the Nigeria Legion was a step in the right direction.

“Security attracts industrialisation and commerce; the state has to be peaceful for economic activities to thrive.

“For us to tap the human and capital endowment in the state, we must engage the youth and other members of the country.

“The government’s vision is to domesticate governance in our various communities; for us to achieve this, we will need community policing and we will need to partner with the legion,” he said.

Obaseki hailed the legion for a successful celebration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, and promised that the government would prioritise its members’ welfare and the welfare of other retirees.

Earlier, the Assistant Commandant-General, Nigeria Legion, Edo Chapter, Mr Johnbull Awanbor, said that the visit was to express the legion’s willingness to partner with the government in the areas of security and empowerment.

Awanabor, who was represented by Mr Victor Obanor, a life patron of the legion, said that the body was ready to engage in youth empowerment activities to reduce vices.

“We have recruited over 10,000 youths who are willing to discharge duties in the area of security.

“We are also willing to collaborate with the state government in the area of community policing, youth empowerment and waste disposal,” he said.

Awanabor commended the administrations of Obaseki and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomole for support to legionnaires in the state.

He appealed to the government to support the body in its effort to acquire security vehicles, officers’ mess and a building for its secretariat.

Awanabor solicited more support from the government in the area of welfare of ex-servicemen and families of fallen heroes.

