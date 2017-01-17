Edo Govt, Nigerian Legion Partner For Improved Security, Empowerment

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Tuesday said it government would partner with the state chapter of the Nigeria Legion to improve security and empower the youth in the state.

Obaseki, said this while receiving a delegation of the Nigeria Legion, Edo chapter at Government House in Benin, on Monday.

The Governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Hon Philip Shuaibu said that his administration was committed to creating a peaceful environment were economic activities would thrive and “make unemployment history in the state”.

He said that part of his electoral promise was to institute law and order in the state adding that collaborating with the Nigeria legion was a step in the right direction.

According to him, security attracts industrialization and commerce and the state has to be peaceful for economic activities to thrive.

His words: “For us to tap on human and capital endowment in the state we must engage the youth and other members of the country.

“The government vision is to domesticate governance in our various communities and for this to be possible, we will need community policing and we will need to partner the legion to achieve this”, he said.

The governor, while commending the Legion for a successful celebration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, said that government would prioritize their welfare and that of other retirees.

He said that it was necessary for Nigerians to give the military First line charge and see to the betterment of their well-being after retirement.

Earlier, Assistant Commandant General, Nigeria Legion, Edo chapter, Mr. Johnbull Awaanbor, said that the visit was to express the legion’s willingness to partner government in the area of security, empowerment and social development.

He said that the visit was also to solicit more support from the government in the area of welfare of ex-service men and families of fallen heros.

Awaanbor, who was represented by Mr. Victor Obanor, a life patron to the legion, said that the body was ready to engage in activities that would reduce social vices and youth empowerment in the state.

According to him, “We have recruited and en-grafted over 10,000 youths who are willing to discharge their duties in the area of security.

“We are willingly to collaborate with government in the area of community policing, youth empowerment and illegal waste disposal”, he said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

