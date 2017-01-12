Edo guber: Disagreement stalls Ize-Iyamu’s petition

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Hearing in the election petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu‎, challenging the victory of Mr. Godwin Obaseki at the September 28, 2016 Edo gubernatorial polls, made no progress on Wednesday, following disagreement among counsels to the parties over documents tendered at the election tribunal. When hearing of the petition commenced in ernest, Counsel to the petitioners, Mallam Yusuf Alli, SAN,‎ who led other Lawyers, told the tribunal that he would start his case by tendering the non-contentious certified electoral documents common to all the parties in the petition.

