Edo guber: Ize-Iyamu, PDP open case at tribunal against APC, others

Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo Sept. 28, 2016 governorship election, on Wednesday opened his case before the Justice Ahmed Badamasi-led three-member tribunal sitting in Benin. The party and Ize-Iyamu are challenging the declaration by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) of Mr Godwin Obaseki of All […]