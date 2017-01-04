Edo LG officials, professional drivers clash over revenue collection

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—IN apparent disobedience to Edo State Government’s directives banning all forms of revenue collection by private individuals, officials of Oredo Local Government Area yesterday clashed with the Professional Drivers On Wheel, PDOW, over revenue collection.

It will be recalled that the state government had prohibited all forms of arrangements on collection of taxes, levies entered into by the state or local government agencies with effect from January 1, 2017, while only employees of the state government were authorized to collect taxes and levies.

Trouble, it was gathered, started when members of PDOW resisted and stopped the local government officials, accompanied by security agents, in an attempt to give effect to the state government’s directive on Ekpenede and Ebo streets.

Head of Service, HOS, Oredo Local Government, Osagiator Ojo, claimed officials of the council were injured, assaulted and molested by the group, saying the issue degenerated when the secretariat was invaded by unidentified persons who forcefully took away a suspect that was arrested by the police.

He said the state government’s directives banning illegal revenue collection would boost the council’s revenue base just as he noted that the council was on the verge of putting in place a mobile court to sanction violators of government’s directives

However in his reaction, State Chairman, PDOW Adams Rotimi (aka Shabba), said the state government was yet to give further directive on who should collect revenues having banned all forms of levies and taxes.

He equally vowed that the union would resist the council officials with their last blood, saying, “Tomorrow, let them come out, we will fight them with the last drop of our last blood.”

