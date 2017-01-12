Edo PDP Governorship Candidate, Ize-Iyamu Opens Case At Election Tribunal
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Edo September 28, 2016 governorship election on Wednesday opened his case before the Justice Ahmed Badamasi-led three-member tribunal sitting in Benin. The PDP and Mr. Ize-Iyamu are challenging the declaration by the Independent National Election Commission, INEC, of Godwin Obaseki of All …
