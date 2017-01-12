Edo PDP Governorship Candidate, Ize-Iyamu Opens Case At Election Tribunal

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Edo September 28, 2016 governorship election on Wednesday opened his case before the Justice Ahmed Badamasi-led three-member tribunal sitting in Benin. The PDP and Mr. Ize-Iyamu are challenging the declaration by the Independent National Election Commission, INEC, of Godwin Obaseki of All …

The post Edo PDP Governorship Candidate, Ize-Iyamu Opens Case At Election Tribunal appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

