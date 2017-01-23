Pages Navigation Menu

Edo Police Arrest 27 Suspects – The Tide

Posted on Jan 23, 2017


The Punch

Edo Police Arrest 27 Suspects
The Tide
The Edo State Police Command said in Benin that it was holding 27 suspects for various criminal activities. The state Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, who disclosed this at a media briefing, said the suspects were arrested within the last seven days.
We transfer victims' funds with their phones —SuspectThe Punch

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

