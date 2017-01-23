Edo Police Arrest 27 Suspects – The Tide
The Edo State Police Command said in Benin that it was holding 27 suspects for various criminal activities. The state Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, who disclosed this at a media briefing, said the suspects were arrested within the last seven days.
