Edo police begins clampdown on illegal tax collectors

One week after Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State banned individuals from collecting revenue on behalf of the state government, the state police command has began a clampdown on defaulters.

The state Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the command has placed 20 squads that would ensure compliance with the ban.

He said hotlines have also been opened for the public to call in and report violation of the new order saying: “I will shell out 20 squads that will go round and ensure there is diligence and compliance with the ban.

“You have heard the pronouncement and I am sure the people are happy. I can also assure you that the police will not rest on its oars. Very soon, I will hold a meeting with my DPOs. I implore the people of Edo State to do the right thing and ensure that there is sanity.

I will enforce the order to the letter,’’ he said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

