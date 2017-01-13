Edo Re-Run: House Of Rep Aspirant Debunk Report Says “I Am A Loyal Party Man”

The Campaign Organisation of Hon Johnson Oghuma, on Friday described as ludicrous and laughable insinuation making the round that he, Oghuma, would testify against his party, APC, if he failed to clinch the party’s ticket re-run for the Etsako House Representative election.

Oghuma, a former lawmaker is among other aspirants seeking to contest the vacant Etsako rep seat which was earlier occupied by Edo Deputy Governor, Hon Phillip Shaibu.

Oshiomhiole’s son who had earlier indicated interest to contest the primary stepped down to support Oghuma who is the popular choice of the party’ leadership.

A National newspaper (Not Leadership), had in it on-line edition of 12th, 2017 reported on it platform in a news item with the caption “ Agbomhere, Oghuma battle for APC ticket” while quoting an unnamed source had suggested that he Oghuma would work against the party at the tribunal because he is a witness”

However in a swift reaction, in a statement signed by Hon Johnson Oghuma said the write up is again another handiwork of a particular aspirant to tarnished his hard earn reputation and create bad blood between him and the leaders of the party adding that those who do not have what it takes to win election always resort to campaign of calumny to achieve their aims.

The statement added “I want to categorically state that there is no element of fact in the said publication whatsoever. As a loyal party man, I have remained consistent and committed to the All Progressive Congress, APC, since i joined the party. I have always worked and believe in the ideal of the party as a progressive.

“For those who know me, as a Pastor in the Lord’s vineyard, I cannot be associated with any action that would undermine popularly earn victory.

Other aspirants in the race include , Professor Waziri Erameh, John Akhigbe, Joseph Ugheoke and Blessing Agbomhere.

