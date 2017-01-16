Edo Residents Laud Obaseki On Road Rehabilitation

Residents in Benin City, the Edo State capital has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for embarking on massive road rehabilitation at a time when gridlocks have over taken the major roads.

The excited residents who yesterday spoke to our Correspondent at the Ben- Oni axis of the Government Reservation Area in Benin City hinted that the governor barely two months in office has shown he is dedicated to reducing the suffering of the people.

Mrs. Patience Osagiede, who sells Beans Cake and a Beautician Mrs. Beatrice Aguma who spoke said the dilapidating nature of the road had reduced patronage but however thanked the Governor for rehabilitating the road as it has lead to more patronage.

According to Mrs Osagiede, “This Street is usually known as river Benin-Oni. The bad nature of this road has denied me patronage from my customers who finds it difficult to come and buy Akara from me. But, when I saw the ongoing work, I ask who is doing this great thing to us and I was told is Governor Obaseki’s government. In fact I am very happy and I thank God because I know my sales will improve”.

She continued, “You can see I am through with my sales this morning, but, before now I will be waiting and yet no sales. My Prayer is that Almighty God will continue to be with him so that the work which he has started, he will be able to complete it.” She stated.

‎

On her part, a beautician Mrs Aguma who expressed confidence in Governor Obaseki’s Administration noted that with the rehabilitation, her customers who abandoned her as a result of the deplorable condition of their road will come back.

She said, “To see the rehabilitation going on, I am very happy because with this progress on the road. My customers will come back to patronize me. My prayer is to see Governor Obaseki finish his eight years to enable him complete the work he has started across the state. What amazes me most is that he is working but not making noise about it.” She said.

Meanwhile the project manager of RAYCON Nig. one of the construction companies handling the ongoing projects, Mr. Hussein Dabar has assured residents of Ben-Oni and environ that the Asphalting will be completed next week.

“Presently we are cutting the bad spots and filling it with stone base. Immediately, we are through with this stage, we will commence Asphalting on the roads we have done roads like Oni, Eweka, Ogbetuo avenue, Aikhionbare, etc. “he stated.

