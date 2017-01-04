Edo sets up 7-man committee to develop Gelegele seaport – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
Edo sets up 7-man committee to develop Gelegele seaport
BusinessDay
As part of policy to make Edo State the economic hub of the South South geo-political zone, Governor Godwin Obaseki has set up of a seven-man committee for the development of Gelegele seaport to container terminal. Obaseki, who made the disclosure in …
Edo to invest in waste recycling
Commercial Drivers Laud Govt's Decision To Ban Levies Collection In Edo
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG