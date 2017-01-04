Pages Navigation Menu

Edo sets up 7-man committee to develop Gelegele seaport – BusinessDay

Edo sets up 7-man committee to develop Gelegele seaport
As part of policy to make Edo State the economic hub of the South South geo-political zone, Governor Godwin Obaseki has set up of a seven-man committee for the development of Gelegele seaport to container terminal. Obaseki, who made the disclosure in …
