Edo sets up committe on proposed LG harmonization revenue bill

Edo State Government on Friday said it has set up a committee to fine tune a proposed bill to harmonize revenue collection by local government councils in the state.

Oseni Elamah, the executive chairman of Edo State Internal Revenue Service made the disclosure shortly after meeting with the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to newsmen in Benin- City.

Elamah said the committee will be headed by the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu while other members are Osarodion Ogie, Secretary to the State Government, the Executive Chairman of Edo State Internal Revenue Service (Oseni Elamah) and three representative of local government Heads from the three senatorial district.

He said the committee has January 15, 2016 to work out ‘’A bill for the State Local Government uniform levies, rates, fees and charges Law 2017’’ and forward same to the State House of Assembly for due consideration.

Elamah also added that the bill sought to eliminate cash as a means of revenue collection and encouraged the use of Point Of Sale (POS) or revenue scratch cards.

According to him, all revenue consultant, agent or contractors have been prohibited from collecting any form of revenue on behalf of any of the state government agencies or local government.

“The committee seeks a system that will be transparent, accountable and treat Edo people with dignity in the collection of revenue”, he said.

Meanwhile, Edo state Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu assured residents of the state of implementation of the ban on collection of revenue by private individuals as pronounced by the state governor.

Gwandu who made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen in Edo State Government House said the command will put in place 20 squads that would ensure compliance to the pronouncement of the governor.

“I will constitute 20 squads who will go round and ensure there is diligence and compliance of the ban. You have heard the pronouncement and I am sure the people are happy. I can also assure you that the police will not rest on its oars.

”Very soon, I will hold a meeting with my DPOs. I implore the people of Edo state to do the right thing and ensure that there is sanity. I will enforce the order to the letter,’’ he said.

On his part Ebonor Macaulay, Head of Local Government Administration, Esan South- East who spoke on behalf of other local government councils, commended the state governor for the initiative.

Macaulay opined that the state government initiative would help sanitize revenue collection in the state.

He posited that the proposed harmonization revenue bill system would enable the government render quality services to people of the state.

The meeting was attended by the governor, Godwin Obaseki , Heads of Local Government Councils, Ministry of Local government and Internal Revenue service.

