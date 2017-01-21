Edo to build Seaport at Agenebode – Obaseki

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Saturday said the state government had concluded arrangement to build a Sea Port at Agenebode to fast track economic activities in the area. Obaseki stated this during All Progressives Congress (APC) mega rally for the Jan.

