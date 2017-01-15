Pages Navigation Menu

Edo Understanding the new era under Governor Obaseki – Vanguard

Edo Understanding the new era under Governor Obaseki
Anyone who knows how rowdy Osadebey Avenue, the seat of power in Edo State, was when the immediate past governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was in power and how it is today, will know that the leadership style of Governor Godwin Obaseki is …
Illegal tax collection: 50 arrested in EdoP.M. News
Obaseki kick-starts 200000 jobs creation agenda with engagement of female mechanicsBusinessDay
We'll fulfil campaign promises, Obaseki assures Edo peopleNigerian Observer

