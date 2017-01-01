Edo: YDP Declines Appeal Against Obaseki – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Edo: YDP Declines Appeal Against Obaseki
Leadership Newspapers
The Young Democratic Party (YDP) has said that it would not appeal a court case challenging the election of Mr Godwin Obaseki as governor of Edo State. The party had gone to court seeking the nullification of the election that produced Obaseki as …
How Obaseki will make Edo the economic hub of Nigeria-—Akerele
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG