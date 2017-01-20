Educate girls, stop building mosques, Sanusi tells northerners – The Punch
The Punch
Educate girls, stop building mosques, Sanusi tells northerners
The Punch
The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II, on Thursday called on wealthy individuals in the North to use the wealth Allah blessed them with, not only in building mosques but to also educate girls and discourage their early marriage. The Emir made the …
