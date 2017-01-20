Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Educate girls, stop building mosques, Sanusi tells northerners – The Punch

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Educate girls, stop building mosques, Sanusi tells northerners
The Punch
The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II, on Thursday called on wealthy individuals in the North to use the wealth Allah blessed them with, not only in building mosques but to also educate girls and discourage their early marriage. The Emir made the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.