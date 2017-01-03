Education: Review of 2016

Twenty-sixteen wound up, people familiar with the education sector are taking a long look, evaluating the impact of economic headwinds and policy choices in terms of access and quality. “Access and quality of education were adversely affected. We could not import furniture, research and teaching materials. Some parents could not pay tuition fees. I thought…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Education: Review of 2016 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

