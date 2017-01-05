Pages Navigation Menu

Edusko Launches “Family and School Matters” Animated Series in Nigeria

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

Edusko, leading Edtech start-up that connects parents and students with good and affordable schools within and outside Africa, has launched a still animated series titled “Family and School Matters” to help Nigerian parents and educators understand parenting, child education, school issues and other related matters in a fun, illustrative and educative way.   According to […]

