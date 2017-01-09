Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edward Israel-Ayide: Dear Sen. Bukola Saraki, perhaps you can help #SouthernKaduna

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

by Edward Israel-Ayide Dear Distinguished Senator, I trust your past week has been great and you are getting set to begin work at the hallowed chambers of our legislature in the coming days. To say the past year has been chaotic for most Nigerians is not only an understatement, it would be tantamount to making […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Edward Israel-Ayide: Dear Sen. Bukola Saraki, perhaps you can help #SouthernKaduna appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.