Edward Israel-Ayide: Dear Sen. Bukola Saraki, perhaps you can help #SouthernKaduna
by Edward Israel-Ayide Dear Distinguished Senator, I trust your past week has been great and you are getting set to begin work at the hallowed chambers of our legislature in the coming days. To say the past year has been chaotic for most Nigerians is not only an understatement, it would be tantamount to making […]
This post Edward Israel-Ayide: Dear Sen. Bukola Saraki, perhaps you can help #SouthernKaduna appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG