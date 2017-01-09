Edward Israel-Ayide: Dear Sen. Bukola Saraki, perhaps you can help #SouthernKaduna

by Edward Israel-Ayide Dear Distinguished Senator, I trust your past week has been great and you are getting set to begin work at the hallowed chambers of our legislature in the coming days. To say the past year has been chaotic for most Nigerians is not only an understatement, it would be tantamount to making […]

This post Edward Israel-Ayide: Dear Sen. Bukola Saraki, perhaps you can help #SouthernKaduna appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

