EFCC arraigns ex-Katsina gov, Shema

Economic and social activities in Katsina metropolis were shut down for several hours, on Tuesday, following the arraignment of the immediate past governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, before a Katsina State High Court, by the EFCC. In spite of what may well be an unprecedented deployment of security personnel in parts of the […]

The post EFCC arraigns ex-Katsina gov, Shema appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

