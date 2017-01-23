EFCC Arraigns Internet Fraudster Over $267,000 Love Scam
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Monday, 23 January, 2017 arraigned Akintunde Vincent Abiodun before Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of Lagos State High court Ikeja on amended charge bordering on forgery and obtaining money by false pretence. The 37-year-old HND holder from Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Edo State, is said to have defrauded the victim, …
