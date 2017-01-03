EFCC arraigns Kaduna Perm Sec over fraud – YNaija
|
EFCC arraigns Kaduna Perm Sec over fraud
YNaija
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Permanent Secretary in the Katsina State civil service, Sule Saulawa over alleged N2.5m fertilizer contract fraud. Saulawa allegedly committed the fraud while working in the office of the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG