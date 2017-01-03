Katsina Perm Sec docked over alleged N2.5m fertiliser scam – Vanguard
Vanguard
Katsina Perm Sec docked over alleged N2.5m fertiliser scam
A Permanent Secretary in the Katsina State Civil Service was, yesterday, arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over a N2.5 million fertiliser contract scam. The accused, Malam Sule Saulawa, was arraigned before Justice …
