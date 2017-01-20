Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC arraigns Microfinance Bank MD for N317m fraud

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday arraigned one Fredrick Ogbueifun before Justice P.A. Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Benin, Edo State on a 33-count charge for alleged abuse of office to the tune of N317m. The accused as Acting Managing Director of Uda Community Bank, now Uda Microfinance Bank, allegedly raised […]

