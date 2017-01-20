EFCC arraigns Microfinance Bank MD for N317m fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday arraigned one Fredrick Ogbueifun before Justice P.A. Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Benin, Edo State on a 33-count charge for alleged abuse of office to the tune of N317m. The accused as Acting Managing Director of Uda Community Bank, now Uda Microfinance Bank, allegedly raised […]
