EFCC Arrests OSOPADEC Chairman In Ondo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arrested the chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area and Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Pastor Johnson Ogunyemi in Akure.

The officials of the Commission who stormed the headquarters of the OSOPADEC in Akure, the state capital, whisked away the Secretary. Dr. Dele Durojaye, the Director of Finance, Sola Orisamoluwa and the Director of Finance, Vincent Ikuomola.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that the officials of the anti- graft commission arrived the office around 12pm and locked the main gate leading into the compound of oil producing Area commission before heading to the office of the chairman

It was also gathered that the entrance gate leading to the commission was locked to prevent movement of people into the compound of the commission while some police officers were stationed at the gate.

According to the investigation, the officials of the anti -graft agency spent about three hours in the offices of the four officials of commission before leaving with them in a coaster bus and two hilux vans

A source within the OSOPADEC office who narrated the event to our correspondent said, the official of the EFCC left with some files and documents with the four officers of the commission.

The source who do not want his name mentioned said, the arrest of the OSOPADEC officials might not be unconnected with the failure of the commission to pay students bursary in the last two or three years.

He further disclosed that the arrest might be traced to the financial mismanagement of the officials of the commission.

Another source from the the office of the commission also disclosed to LEADERSHIP that, “the Commission had failed to render its financial activities to the public in the last eight years and this might be one of the petition against the commission before EFCC”

According to him, the reasons for EFCC invasion could be linked with the allegation raised by some people that most of our projects were over inflated.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

