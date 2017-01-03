EFCC Caught Top NSCDC Staff Who Scam Job Seekers by Collecting Money From Them (Photo)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission today December 22, 2016 arraigned one Joshua Dan-Daura before Honourable Justice Dije Abdu Aboki of the Kano State High Court on a one count charge of Obtaining by False Pretense.

The accused person, a Deputy Suprintendent in the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps allegedly obtained the sum of N450,000 (Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) from the complainant under the pretext of securing a job for the complainant at the (NSCDC).

The charge read that “you Joshua Dan-Daura sometimes in March, 2013 at Kano within the Judicial Division of the Kano High Court with intent to defraud obatained the sum of N450,000 ( Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) from one Yahaya Ibrahim Musa by falsely representing that you would help him secure a job with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, a representation you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offense contrary to section 320 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 322 of the same Law.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the one count charge.

Prosecution counsel, Musa Isah asked the court for a trial date in view of the plea of the accused person. However the defence counsel moved a bail application praying the court to admit his client to bail pending the determination of the case.

Justice Aboki granted the accused person bail in the sum of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira Only) and one surety who shall be a resident of Kano with a landed property within the jurisdiction.

The case has been adjourned to January 25, 2017 for the commencement of trial.