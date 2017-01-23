Buhari insists on Magu – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Buhari insists on Magu
The Nation Newspaper
After weeks of intrigues, President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Ibrahim Magu for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman. It was also learnt that the Presidency may raise a lobbying team to prevail on the Senate to allow …
EFCC Chairmanship: Court to hear suit against Magu on Feb. 13.
I'm not aware of Magu's re-nomination – Buhari's aide, Ita Enang
Presidency distances self from claims on Magu's confirmation letter
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG