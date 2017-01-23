Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari insists on Magu – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 23, 2017


Buhari insists on Magu
After weeks of intrigues, President Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Ibrahim Magu for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman. It was also learnt that the Presidency may raise a lobbying team to prevail on the Senate to allow …
