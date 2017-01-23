Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC Chairmanship: Court to hear suit against Magu on February 13

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday fixed February 13 to hear a suit filed against Ibrahim Magu, challenging his continued stay in office as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. A lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, had urged the Court to forthwith, restrain Magu, from parading himself as acting […]

