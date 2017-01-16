Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC commences probe on missing N500m Chibok safe school funds

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the probe on the missing N500 million Safe School funds for Chibok girls. SERAP Senior staff attorney, Timothy Adewale said the probe by the anti-graft agency followed a petition dated December 27, 2016 and sent to Ibrahim Magu by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) […]

