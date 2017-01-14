EFCC graduates 331 operatives
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday graduated 331 cadets of the Detective Assistant Grade, trained alongside 1498 officers of the Nigerian Air Force at the Ground Training School, Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna. The colourful passing out parade climaxed six months of rigorous training to equip the officers with the relevant skills […]
